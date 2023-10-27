How to remove dried blood stains from clothes: tips from experienced housewives

Blood stains on clothes can be a fairly common and unpleasant problem. UAportal has prepared effective methods and tips for removing dried stains to help you deal with this challenge effectively.

Soak in cold water

Start by rinsing the stain with cold water to remove excess blood. Then fill a basin or sink with cold water and immerse the item in it. Leave it for at least 30 minutes. If the stains are stubborn, leave it overnight.

Try hydrogen peroxide

Before you try this method, check the fabric label to see if hydrogen peroxide can be used to make sure it's safe. If so, wet the stained area with cold water and then apply a small amount of peroxide directly to the stain. Leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse the product in cold water.

Use a mild detergent

For delicate or sensitive fabrics such as silk or wool, it is best to use a mild detergent. Make a mixture of cold water and a small amount of detergent.

Apply this solution to the stained area using a clean cloth or sponge. Gently rub the cloth to get the cleaning solution into the stain.

Buy a specialty cleaner

If the stain persists, you can try using a stain remover specially formulated for blood stains. Apply a small amount of the stain remover to the stained area, following the instructions on the label. Leave the product on for the recommended time before washing the product as normal.

Do not use hot water

Finally, when treating blood stains, it is important to avoid using hot water or heat as this can cause the stain to set in and become even harder to remove. To prevent further damage to the fabric, cold water and gentle cleaning methods should always be preferred.

