How to grow the perfect onion crop: effective tips

Onions are a versatile crop that can be grown using a variety of methods. It can be sowing seeds or using seedlings or sowing.

To ensure an early harvest, the method of growing from a seedling is ideal. This is the method most often used to plant onions. TSN shared all the secrets of growing the plant.

Tricks of growing onions

Preparation of the seedlings begins immediately after harvesting: the best bulbs up to three centimeters in diameter are selected. It is important to ensure that the seedlings are properly dried - they should be outdoors for one week.

Planting onions can be scheduled for early spring, as soon as the snow melts.

Acidic soil is not suitable for the plant, so it is recommended to prepare the soil in the fall by adding dolomite flour.

The best place for onion beds is next to carrot beds, because carrots effectively protect onions from pests such as flies.

Prepare the rows for planting at 30-centimeter intervals and plant the bulbs in loose soil, leaving a distance of 8-10 cm between them.

Onions can withstand low temperatures, but to ensure an early harvest, it is possible to cover the crops. In case of frost, especially at night, this will be useful.

About a month after planting, it is recommended to fertilize the onions. Fresh manure and potassium chloride should be avoided, and phosphorus should be preferred instead.

It is important to prevent the formation of a crust on the soil surface. To avoid this, you should regularly loosen the soil after rain or watering, which will help maintain moisture and provide oxygen to the roots.

In the future, onion care should include regular watering, loosening of the soil and weed control. You should also make sure that aphids do not settle on the plants.

If the onions are grown from seeds, it is important to thin them out. When the plants have several leaves, you should reduce their number, leaving a distance of 4-5 cm between them. When thinning, it is important to remove excess plants along with the roots. After that, gently compact the soil around the onion, but do not spud it.

How to prevent the plant from shooting

To prevent onions from shooting, you should pay close attention to planting, care, and storage methods. One reason may be planting outdoors too early, especially if the roots are damaged by night frosts. This can lead to the bulb not having enough strength for normal development, and it may resort to shooting as a way of reproduction through seeds.

