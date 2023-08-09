How to choose bed linen and which fabric is the best

Many people choose bedding based on color and design, but you also need to pay attention to material, texture and other parameters. UAportal has prepared several tips that will help you make the right choice.

Consider the climate

Different textile materials have an excellent level of breathability and insulating properties. For example, it is better to choose light fabrics like cotton or linen for a warm climate. These materials help regulate body temperature during hot nights. Get flannel or microfiber for colder weather, as they provide the best insulation and warmth.

Consider the texture

The texture of the fiber plays an important role in determining the overall comfort level. Some people prefer soft satin or silk, while others enjoy cotton percale. Choose a fabric that is pleasant to the touch and has a good effect on your sleep.

Choose durable materials

It is important to choose durable fabrics that are easy to care for. For example, cotton and linen can withstand frequent washing without losing quality. In addition, they are resistant to rolling and fading. Fabrics like silk require more delicate care and can be just as durable in the long run. Therefore, take into account your lifestyle and the amount of time you want to devote to bed linen care.

