How to choose the perfect avocado: what to look for when buying

Avocados have become a must-have ingredient for many people, but choosing the perfect avocado requires certain knowledge and skills. UAportal has prepared a detailed guide on how to choose the right avocado.

Assessment of ripeness

The ripeness of an avocado is crucial, so knowing how to tell if it's ripe is essential. Press the fruit lightly; it should give a little when touched. Avoid avocados that feel hard and stony to the touch, as they are obviously unripe and have no flavour.

Appearance matters

A good avocado should have an even skin colour, without mould or black spots. If you have a choice between a dark or green avocado, go for the darker one, as it indicates ripeness. Also, pay attention to the stalk. A yellow or light brown stalk indicates that the avocado is ripe, and a green stalk indicates that the fruit is unripe.

Signs of a bad avocado

To avoid disappointment, look out for these signs of a bad avocado:

mouldy stalk;

too soft flesh when pressed (indicates overripeness);

cuts or dents on the fruit;

dark spots in different areas.

Knowing these signs, you can confidently choose the best avocados in the store.

Internal texture

In addition to its appearance, the inside of an avocado shows its ripeness. A ripe avocado has a gradation of colour, with the lightest shade around the pit and darkening towards the skin. Watch out for black or dark brown spots inside the avocado, as they indicate overripeness.

Avocados for sandwiches

Avocado sandwiches, for example, with poached eggs or salmon, are incredibly popular. To choose an avocado for sandwiches, look for a softer texture. Press the fruit lightly, and if it gives a little but doesn't become mushy, it's perfect for spreading on toast. Avoid avocados with mushy skins, as they can negatively affect the flavour of your sandwiches.

Choosing a Hass avocado

Hass avocados stand out for their purple or almost black skin. They are softer and more tender, with a spicy nutty flavour. When choosing a Hass avocado, press the fruit lightly at the stem. If you notice droplets of oil, this is a sign of ripeness. Another technique is to rub the avocado a little and feel the pit inside the fruit.

