How to choose a good sponge for washing dishes: tips from experienced housewives

Choosing the right dishwashing sponge is essential for efficient and effective cleaning. UAportal has prepared recommendations that outline the key factors to consider when choosing a dishwashing sponge.

Materials

Choose sponges made of durable and non-abrasive natural or synthetic fibres, such as cellulose or silicone. These materials are gentle on the dishes and do not scratch or damage them.

Size and shape matter

A sponge with a comfortable handle and a size that fits well in your hand will make the process of washing dishes easier and more efficient. Also, look for sponges with different textures on both sides. This will allow you to effectively handle different types of dirt for cleaning.

Absorbency and durability

A sponge that can hold a large amount of water and soap will make it easier to wash dishes efficiently. Also, pay attention to the durability of the product. A long service life will save money in the long run and reduce waste.

Hygiene and care

Hygiene is crucial, so look for sponges that are easy to clean and disinfect. Some have antimicrobial properties that help inhibit the growth of bacteria and prevent odours. Remember to clean and replace the sponge regularly to maintain good hygiene in the kitchen.

The environmentally friendly side

Choose sponges made from natural, biodegradable materials or opt for reusable options such as silicone models. By making eco-friendly choices, you can reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future.

