How to behave in front of the Shroud on Good Friday: rules

Good Friday is a great and important day for believers. This is the day when the death of Jesus Christ is remembered. Christians honor his sacrifice and pay tribute to the tragic event that took place almost 2000 years ago.

One of the most important religious symbols of this day is the Shroud. This is a piece of cloth on which Jesus Christ is depicted. The shroud symbolizes the body of Jesus, which was lifted from the cross and laid in the tomb.

At the end of the evening service on Good Friday, the shroud is taken out. Priests surround it three times around the temple in a mournful procession. If the clergyman is alone, then he himself carries the shroud on his shoulders and holds it with both hands on his head, and the other end of it is held by two older brothers if necessary.

Then the shroud is brought into the church, and they begin to read the canon about the crucifixion of the Lord and a special act known as "Lamentation of the Most Holy Theotokos". Next - leave Vespers and veneration of the shroud of believers and clergy.

You need to approach the Shroud as follows:

Before entering the church, you should stop for a moment and pray to understand the meaning of this day and its symbolism. In the church, one should pray and honor Christ in front of the Shroud. You can turn to the Shroud with a prayer for healing, peace, and grace. Respect and silence should be shown before the Shroud. This is not a place for talking or taking pictures. It should be remembered that the Shroud is a sacred image before which one should bow and stop in prayer. Cross yourself twice, kiss her, and cross yourself a third, final time. Only images of hands and feet need to be kissed. It is forbidden to kiss the face of Christ, the Mother of God, or saints. While kneeling in front of the shroud, cross yourself twice, kiss the hands of the Savior, the Holy Gospel, and feet, and cross yourself again. Some approach the Shroud on their knees, and some approach and simply bow. At the end of the veneration of the Shroud, you should return to your place and stand quietly until the end of the service.

