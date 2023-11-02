How to return softness to towels: useful life hacks

UAportal has prepared the lifehacks that will help to save old towels. Learn how to use vinegar during rinsing to eliminate stiffness and unpleasant odor of towels.

Vinegar for softer towels

To restore the softness and fluffiness of old towels, vinegar can be an effective solution. During the rinse cycle in your washing machine, add one cup of distilled white vinegar.

This natural fabric softener breaks down residue and buildup, eliminating stiffness. It also eliminates any stubborn odors, leaving towels fresh and soft.

Tennis balls for lushness

If you want even softer towels, add a few clean tennis balls during drying to take their softness to the next level. Tennis balls help loosen and separate the fibers, resulting in fluffier and softer towels. This trick is especially effective for thick towels or those that have become unnecessarily stiff over time.

Avoid laundry softeners

Contrary to popular belief, laundry conditioners and dryers often have more disadvantages than advantages when it comes to softening towels. These products leave behind a residue that can contribute to the stiffness of your towels. In addition, the chemicals in conditioners and clothes dryers gradually build up on towels, reducing their absorbency over time.

