How to know if you are irritating the other person: three proven ways

By analyzing other people's body language, tone of voice, and reaction time, you can easily find out if someone's actions or mere presence is irritating. UAportal has prepared 3 tips that will help you find out what you should pay attention to when communicating.

Pay attention to body language

If your interlocutor crosses their arms, avoids eye contact, shows a tense facial expression, often interrupts your speech, or responds with short, fragmentary phrases, this may be a sign that the person is annoyed by your presence or behavior.

Listen to the tone of voice

If you notice a change in tone, for example, if the person's voice has become more sarcastic or impatient, this may indicate that they are irritated. In addition, if a person starts speaking louder or in a sharper tone, it indicates dissatisfaction.

Watch your response time

Delayed responses or complete ignoring of messages or calls may indicate that the other person is not satisfied with your behavior.

