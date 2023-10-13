Discover unconventional methods of humidifying the air in your apartment during the cold months when heating devices are used. UAportal tells you how to deal with the dryness caused by heating systems and create a more comfortable living environment.

Tip 1

To humidify the air in your apartment while using heaters, try placing bowls of water near heat sources. When the heaters heat up, the water will evaporate and add moisture to the air.

Tip 2

Consider using indoor plants to naturally humidify the air in your apartment. Plants go through a process called transpiration, during which they release moisture into the air. Certain plants, such as peace lilies, Boston ferns, and areca palms, are particularly effective at increasing humidity.

Tip 3

Another option for humidifying the air in your apartment while the heaters are running is to use the "wet heat" method. To do this, you need to put heat-resistant containers or pallets on the heaters and fill them with water. As they heat up, the heaters will gradually heat the water, causing it to evaporate and humidify the surrounding air.

