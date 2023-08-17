How to increase financial savings: three steps to a wealthy life

Many people are looking for ways to increase their financial resources, but few know how to do it. UaPortal has shared a few simple tips that will help you effectively improve your financial situation.

Budgeting and controlling expenses

One of the most effective ways to increase the amount of money in your wallet is to create a budget and track your expenses. Start by listing all your sources of income and recurring expenses, such as rent, utilities, and loan payments.

Then set aside a portion of your income for savings and set limits on discretionary spending, such as dining out or entertainment. This way, you'll know exactly where your money is going and identify areas where you can cut back.

Video of the day

Reduce unnecessary expenses

Take a hard look at your spending habits and identify areas where you can cut back. For example, brew coffee at home instead of buying it in a cafe every day. You can also cook your own meals instead of going out to restaurants often. In addition, you should review your subscriptions and memberships to see if you can cancel or downgrade them. If you keep a close eye on your expenses and make small adjustments, you can save a significant amount of money over time.

Options for increasing your income

Explore additional income opportunities, such as part-time work or freelancing. You can also consider passive sources of income, such as investing in stocks or property. You can monetise your hobbies or skills by offering services or selling handmade products online.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to pay less for water and save on utility bills.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!