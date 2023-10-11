UAportal has prepared useful tips on how to get rid of a door squeak using alternative methods that do not involve the use of lubrication. These recommendations will help you make your doors smoother and quieter with the help of improvised tools.

Use wax paper or a candle

Applying waxed paper or candle wax to the hinge pins and friction points can effectively reduce door squeaks without the use of lubricant. Thoroughly clean the hinge area with a damp cloth to remove dust and other contaminants, and then apply the wax, completely covering the hinges.

The wax will provide lubrication, reduce friction, and eliminate squeaking. Wait until it is completely dry before checking the door movement.

Use silicone spray

Silicone spray is a great alternative to grease to eliminate door squeaks. Prepare the door by wiping the surface with a clean cloth.

Spray a small amount of silicone spray directly onto the hinges, paying particular attention to the pivot points. The silicone spray lubricates the moving parts of the hinges, reducing friction and eliminating squeaking.

Try graphite powder

Graphite powder is effective at eliminating door squeaks and is a dry alternative to lubricants. Start by removing the pin from the door hinge.

Apply graphite powder to the hinge pin, ensuring complete coverage. Reinsert the pin into the hinge and move the door back and forth to evenly distribute the graphite.

