UAportal has prepared tips on how to eliminate unpleasant odors from the sink.

Cleaning the siphon

Prevent unpleasant odors from the sink by regularly cleaning the siphon. Place a bucket under it to collect water or debris.

Use a wrench to unscrew the union nuts and remove the trap. Rinse it thoroughly with warm, soapy water, then rinse and replace it.

Citrus fruits

Remove unpleasant odors from your sink using the natural properties of citrus fruits. Cut lemons or oranges into slices and throw them down the drain.

Pour in hot water so that the refreshing citrus scent spreads through the drain, effectively masking unpleasant odors. Repeat this process periodically to keep your sink smelling fresh.

Prevention

Keep your sink fresh by taking preventive measures. Do not pour grease or oil down the drain to prevent clogging.

Clean dishes from food residue before washing and flush the drain regularly with hot water. Consider using a drain cover to catch debris and prevent clogs and odors.

Get professional help

If odors persist despite preventive measures, it may be time to contact a qualified plumber. They have the necessary knowledge and tools to fix the underlying problems that cause bad sink odors.

