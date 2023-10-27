How to eliminate unpleasant odors in the kitchen: effective tips and tricks

UAportal has prepared tips to help get rid of unpleasant odors in the kitchen. Learn how to deal with persistent odors.

Daily video

Water with lemon, vinegar, and baking soda

To eliminate cooking odors in the kitchen, try boiling a pot of water with a few slices of lemon. The citrusy scent will help neutralize any stale odors and the kitchen will smell fresh.

Another option is to boil a small amount of vinegar on the stove as it is known for its ability to absorb and eliminate odors. In addition, bowls of baking soda placed throughout the kitchen will help absorb unpleasant odors.

Proper ventilation

Good ventilation is key to preventing cooking odors from spreading throughout your home. When cooking, be sure to use a range hood over the stove. This will help remove steam, smoke, and odors from the air. Open a window to allow fresh air to circulate.

If you don't have a range hood, consider purchasing a portable air purifier with a built-in carbon filter. These filters eliminate odors and improve air quality in the kitchen.

Splatter screen

When cooking foods with strong odors, such as fish or garlic, try using a splatter screen. This will prevent odors from dispersing into the air and spreading throughout the kitchen. Using lids on pots and pans while cooking can help keep odors at bay.

Read also: How to remove an unpleasant odor in the refrigerator: useful life hacks

After cooking, quickly clean up any spills and splashes to prevent odors from lingering. Wipe down countertops, mop floors, and wash dishes quickly to keep the kitchen smelling fresh.

Natural odor absorbers

Place a small plate of coffee grounds on the table overnight. Coffee has natural deodorizing properties and can help eliminate strong odors. Another option is to put a bowl of white vinegar in the kitchen overnight.

Vinegar is very effective at absorbing odors. You can also try boiling a mixture of water, vinegar, and an essential oil of your choice, such as lavender or eucalyptus, to create a natural kitchen air freshener.

Clean and deodorize kitchen appliances

Clean and sanitize your kitchen appliances regularly to prevent the accumulation of unpleasant cooking odors. Clean the stove and oven with a mild detergent. Don't forget to clean your microwave as well.

Wipe the inside with a mixture of water, vinegar, and a few drops of lemon essential oil. Finally, remember to empty the trash can frequently and keep it covered to prevent odors from spreading.

To recap, we told you how to get rid of an unpleasant indoor odor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!