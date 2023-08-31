How to successfully grow cacti from seed: six easy steps

Growing cacti from seed can be a fun and enjoyable activity. Thanks to their various shapes and sizes, they can add charm to any room, especially when they bloom with bright colors during the summer months.

How to sow cacti:

Step 1

Choose a pot with good drainage and fill it with moist, granular compost that is highly permeable. Press down lightly and level the surface. Sprinkle the cactus seeds evenly over the ground, being careful not to sow them too thickly.

Step 2

Sprinkle the seeds with a thin layer of compost or fine gravel, covering the entire surface of the soil. Place the pot in the greenhouse or on a warm windowsill. Cover the pot with a clear plastic bag to keep it moist.

Step 3

After a few weeks, sprouts will begin to appear. Once they sprout, remove the plastic bag. Water the compost when it gets dry, but don't forget to spray the surface with water regularly to maintain the moisture level.

Step 4

Next spring, your seedlings will be ready to be transplanted. Carefully separate the cacti with a fork or spoon.

Step 5

Partially fill a small pot with granular soil and carefully place the cactus seedling in place. Use tweezers to make sure the seedling is upright and not tilted.

Step 6

Fill the rest of the space around the plant with compost and water well. If necessary, add more compost and spoon gravel around the base of the seedling. Place the pot in a sunny spot, such as a windowsill, and remember to repot as needed.

