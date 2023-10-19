How to speed up hair growth: top 5 ways

Following a healthy diet and understanding the impact of nutrition are important factors for a fast hair growth. UAportal will tell you five secrets of longhaired beauties.

Healthy diet

Proper nutrition is very important, if you want to speed up your hair growth. Consume foods that are rich in vitamins A, C and E, as well as minerals such as biotin and zinc. These nutrients will help help nourish the hair follicles and scalp, promoting healthy hair growth.

Scalp Massage

Regular scalp massage can stimulate hair growth by improving blood circulation to the hair follicles. Gently massage your scalp in circular motions with your fingertips for a few minutes daily. This helps to nourish the hair follicles and remove any buildup that can block proper hair growth.

Avoid heat styling tools

Excessive heat from styling tools such as straighteners and flat irons can damage your hair and slow down your hair growth. Limit the use of such tools and opt for hairstyles that do not require heat styling. If you use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant spray beforehand to minimize damage.

Take care of your hair

Proper hair care is essential to stimulate hair growth. Use a gentle shampoo and conditioner that suits your hair type to keep your hair and scalp clean and healthy. Use wide-toothed combs to prevent hair breakage.

Consider supplements for hair growth

Supplements provide essential nutrients to your hair, which is what speeds up hair growth. For example, biotin supplements have been shown to improve hair strength. However, it is important to consult your doctor before starting any supplements to make sure they are safe and suitable for you.

