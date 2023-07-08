How to manage your anxiety: understand the causes of it

Today, anxiety has become a widespread problem that affects people's mental health. UAportal has prepared tips that will help you cope with these difficulties and find inner peace amidst life's challenges.

Understanding the dual nature of anxiety

Anxiety is a unique emotional state that has both positive and negative functions. It arises from the physiological arousal of our body in response to danger. This state prepares us for fight, flight, or freeze responses, which can be vital in situations of real threat. However, if the danger disappears and the physiological arousal remains, a person can enter a state of constant "alertness", spending excessive resources on it.

The impact of anxiety on thoughts and behaviour

This constant state of "alertness" manifests itself in a person's thoughts. Often, it leads to catastrophic scenarios and constant "What if?" questions. This way of thinking has a negative impact on behaviour, as you may start to avoid certain events, places or people or take defensive actions. Chronic anxiety affects your overall well-being, which can lead to poor performance at work and in everyday activities.

The physical and mental burden of anxiety

Anxiety takes a toll on both the mind and the body. Prolonged tension in the body, constricted blood vessels, rapid breathing and poor circulation gradually exhaust us. Our bodies are not able to stay in a state of constant readiness. To recharge and recover from constant anxiety, relaxation is essential for our health.

Tips for managing anxiety

Practice the 4-7-8 breathing exercise

One of the most effective techniques for regulating emotions and relaxing is the 4-7-8 breathing exercise. Inhale deeply for a count of 4, hold your breath for a count of 7, and then exhale slowly for a count of 8. Spend at least 3 minutes on this exercise, and preferably 5-7 minutes every day. Regular practice will not only help you relax, but will also become a powerful tool for managing stress in difficult situations.

Get some exercise

Physical activity is a powerful antidote. The mind and body are interconnected, and they thrive when they are in harmony. Doing any kind of physical exercise helps you feel better, helps you get rid of negative thoughts and reduces stress. It can be a brisk walk, yoga or your favourite sport.

Connect with nature

Nature has an amazing ability to heal and restore our inner balance. Find time to relax in solitude. It will have a therapeutic effect. Look at the beauty of the sky and let your anxious thoughts drift away like clouds. Nature gives us a sense of calm and reminds us of our innate connection to the world around us.

Share your feelings with your loved ones

You will feel relieved if you share your feelings with people you trust. Their support and understanding will help reduce anxiety and create a safe space for emotional expression. Don't hesitate to ask for help or advice whenever necessary.

