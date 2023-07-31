How to keep weight off after a diet: Top 7 tips from experts

Losing weight is not an easy task, but the real challenge is to prevent weight gain after you have achieved your goal.

Many people face the unpleasant phenomenon of regaining the pounds they have struggled to lose, and in some cases, their body weight may be even greater than before they started the diet.

Numerous studies have revealed disappointing statistics. For example, according to studies, people who follow very low-calorie diets regain between 26% and 121% of their weight over five years. Even those who lose weight on diet pills regain about two-thirds of the weight they lost a year after stopping the drug.

Experts offer seven key tips to help you fight weight loss and maintain your success:

Be flexible

Don't beat yourself up over slip-ups. If you indulged in a tasty treat over the weekend, make up for it by adding a few extra walks to your routine next week.

Prepare for setbacks

Anticipate the possibility of dietary breakdowns, especially during the holidays. Develop strategies to successfully overcome these difficulties. For example, if you lose a few extra pounds in advance. This can compensate for weight gain due to a planned breakdown. Alternatively, when you go to a barbecue, bring a healthier option, such as vegetable kebabs, so you can choose a lower-calorie option.

Be proud of your achievements

Weight fluctuations are natural, so take pride in your results, regardless of the number on the scale.

Develop healthy habits

Developing positive habits can go a long way in the weight loss process. Think about activities such as going for a walk after dinner or choosing to take the stairs instead of the lift.

Prioritise physical activity

An active lifestyle is essential for weight loss. Engage in physical activities that bring you joy and pleasure.

Monitor your weight regularly

Your weight can fluctuate by 1-2 kg over the course of a week. By weighing yourself frequently, you will be able to determine your individual maximum and minimum average weight range. This will help you track your progress and determine if you need to adjust your diet.

Breakfast and fibre

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Studies show that almost 97% of people who have successfully lost weight eat breakfast every day. In addition, a diet rich in vegetables and high-fibre foods such as wholemeal bread, brown rice and oats can help you avoid regaining weight.

Flat stomach and slim waist in two weeks:

To achieve a flat stomach and slim waist, include the following foods in your diet:

- Leafy green vegetables, which promote satiety and curb cravings for sweets.

- Fruits and healthy sweets provide natural pleasure and satisfaction.

- Red vegetables, avocados, white meat and seafood, for a balanced and complete diet.

- Nutritionists also recommend drinking 1-2 cups of green tea daily.

