Professional chefs recommend using this interesting method to boil carrots in five minutes. First of all, you need to prepare them properly. Choose only fresh and high-quality vegetables. Wash them well and peel them off.

Daily video

If you want to make a carrot salad, cut it into rings or cubes. Do this while the vegetable is still firm.

The main appliance that will help you to cook carrots in five minutes is a microwave. Put the chopped vegetable in a microwave-safe glass dish. Add a little water.

The water will help you cook the carrots faster and keep them moist so they don't get dry.

Then put the dishes in the microwave and turn it on at full power for five minutes. Note that cooking time may vary depending on the power of your microwave, so keep an eye on the process.

When you're done, don't forget to check the carrots for doneness. They should be soft, but not fall apart. This vegetable will retain its flavor and texture. And when the carrots have cooled down, you can add them to the salad and enjoy a delicious dish.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!