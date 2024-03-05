How to wash clothes so they don't wear out: useful tips

To keep your clothes looking their best, you need to wash them properly. Professional stylist Anastasia Maltseva has shared some useful tips to help extend the life of your clothes.

Rule 1

Sorting white from colored is a common thing, but haven't you ever pulled a once white, now pink shirt out of the washing machine?

Rule 2

40 degrees, 400 rpm. Write it down like a formula. This is the mode for normal washing. High temperatures and speeds destroy the fibers and this is how things shrink, wrinkle, and deform.

Rule 3

Don't ignore the quick cycle and separate modes for wool and silk - this will also save your clothes. In addition, if your T-shirt has no stains and you just want to freshen it up, 20 minutes of washing will be enough!

Rule 4

Don't want to wash sweaters by hand? Then after the delicate mode of the machine – without spinning – put the sweater on a towel, roll it up in a sausage, and let the fabric absorb excess moisture, then lay it on a flat surface as far away from heat sources as possible until it is completely dry.

Rule 5

Wash pleated garments on a delicate cycle without spinning and dry them on a hanger to keep the pleats longer.

Rule 6

Liquid detergents: they are easier to remove. And 1/3-1/2 of the cap is enough for your favorite gel. The whole one can be used only for bedding and only it can be washed at the highest temperature and speed.

Rule 7

And finally: buy yourself a laundry bag. Wash everything that can be touched, such as bras, in it. The same goes for sneakers and delicate fabrics, such as satin. And of course, we don't throw all of the above together in one drum.

