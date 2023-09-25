How to stimulate the flowering of home flowers: advice for all occasions

Feeding plays a crucial role in the growth and flowering of house flowers, but many people do not pay attention to it. Home flowers not only serve as a beautiful decoration, but also reflect care and a positive atmosphere in the home. If some of the indoor plants are reluctant to release buds, it's time to think about feeding them.

We reveal the secret of abundant flowering - the power of succinic acid

Many people do not know what fertilizers stimulate flowering and buy expensive options in stores. However, these tools often do not produce the desired results. Fortunately, you can find a cost-effective and versatile solution at your local pharmacy - succinic acid.

This wonderful product can be used to accelerate the growth of indoor flowers, both by spraying it on the leaves and feeding the roots. Succinic acid not only protects plants from infections, but also stimulates the growth of flowers, starting the flowering process and strengthening the plant's root system.

Fertilizer preparation

Now that you know how to stimulate the flowering of indoor flowers, it is important to understand the correct proportions for preparing a solution of succinic acid. To create a solution you will need:

5 liters of water;

1 gram of succinic acid powder.

If you have succinic acid tablets instead of powder, don't worry. One tablet is enough for 500 ml of water. Simply dissolve succinic acid in water and use it to water or spray flowers. Remember that this solution should be stored no longer than three days.

As an additional tip, gently wipe the leaves of your plants with a damp cloth dipped in a solution of succinic acid. Do not wash off the fertilizer so that it continues to benefit the plants.

