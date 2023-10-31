How to become more self-confident: simple lifehacks

Discover the effective life-enhancing self confidence and overall well-being. With UAportal, learn practical tips that can have a positive impact on your confidence.

Daily video

Correct your posture

Maintaining a straight posture with your shoulders squared and your head held high is a simple self-belief confidence-booster. This posture creates an image of confidence and determination. It also helps to open up the chest, which promotes better breathing and a greater sense of self-confidence.

Read also: How to increase productivity: 5 tips for effective time management

Practice positive internal self-talk

By replacing negative thoughts with uplifting affirmations about yourself and your abilities, you can gradually build confidence in your capabilities. Repeating positive affirmations daily and reminding yourself of your strengths and accomplishments can help reinforce a more positive self-image and boost your overall confidence.

Challenge your comfort zone

Stepping out of your comfort zone is a valuable confidence-boosting life-enhancing self-starter. Setting small, achievable goals that go beyond your usual boundaries is a great starting point. Each experience builds confidence and promotes personal growth.

As a reminder, we told you how to meditate properly if you are a beginner.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!