How to deal with insomnia: these tips have proven effective for many people

UAportal has prepared a list of effective strategies that will help you cope with insomnia and achieve a restful sleep. These tips have proven to be effective for many people.

Setting a consistent sleep schedule

If you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, it helps regulate your body clock and promotes better sleep quality. It is recommended to avoid napping during the day, as it can disrupt sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep at night.

Create a bedtime ritual

Activities that promote relaxation, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or doing deep breathing exercises. It is recommended that you avoid stimulating activities such as watching TV or using electronic devices, as the blue light emitted can interfere with sleep.

Create an environment conducive to sleep

Keeping your bedroom cool, dark and quiet is important. Getting a comfortable mattress and pillows that support your body is also important.

Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs or white noise to block out any external stimuli. Creating a calm and comfortable sleeping environment can greatly increase the chances of falling asleep and staying asleep during the night.

Limiting stimulants and avoiding heavy foods

It is recommended that you avoid caffeine and nicotine as they are stimulants that can disrupt your sleep cycle. In addition, it is recommended to avoid heavy meals before bed, as the digestive process can interfere with a comfortable sleep. Instead, if you feel hungry before bed, it is better to choose light snacks.

Managing stress and anxiety

Including relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or journaling in your daily routine can be helpful. Regular exercise can help reduce stress levels and promote better sleep. If stress or anxiety persists, it is recommended that you seek professional help from a therapist or counsellor.

Do not look at the clock

Instead, it is recommended to turn the clock away or remove it from the bedroom altogether. Believing that the body knows how to regulate its sleep patterns and focusing on relaxation can make it easier to fall asleep.

Natural remedies

Herbal teas, such as chamomile or lavender, have calming properties that can help you relax. Essential oils, such as sage or valerian, can be diffused or applied topically to promote a sense of calm. However, it is important to consult your doctor before trying any new supplements or remedies.

