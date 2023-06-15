How to keep your hips firm: recommendations for self-care

UAportal has prepared a practical guide for those who want to keep their thighs firm. Practical tips will help you improve the appearance and tone of your thighs.

Stay active

One of the best ways to keep your thighs firm is to stay active. Physical activity not only burns calories, but also tones the muscles, which helps to maintain the firmness of the thighs.

There are many different exercises you can do to tone your thighs, including squats, lunges, and leg raises. Cycling, running and walking are also great exercises to help you keep your thighs toned.

You can also incorporate other types of physical activity into your daily routine, such as taking the stairs instead of the lift, doing household chores or gardening, and playing with your children or pets.

Take care of your diet

Your diet can also affect the appearance and tone of your hips. To maintain hip flexibility, you need to eat a healthy and balanced diet.

You should also avoid foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, as they can contribute to weight gain and cellulite formation, which can negatively affect the appearance of your thighs.

Hydrate your skin

Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining healthy skin and toned muscles. Water helps flush out toxins from the body, which can help prevent cellulite and improve the appearance of your thighs. Try to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.

Moisturising your skin is also essential for maintaining the elasticity of your thighs. Dry skin can make cellulite more visible and make the skin look less tight. Applying a moisturiser containing caffeine, retinol or other anti-cellulite ingredients can help improve the appearance of your thighs and maintain their firmness and tone.

