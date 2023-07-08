How to keep bread fresh for as long as possible

UAportal has prepared useful tips on how to keep bread fresh. Find out how to extend the shelf life of your favourite flour.

Tip 1

Store bread in an airtight container

This will help prevent moisture leakage and protect the bread from external contaminants that can lead to rapid spoilage. In addition, storing bread in a cool, dry place will help extend its shelf life.

Tip 2

Freeze the bread

To do this, simply wrap the bread tightly in plastic wrap or aluminium foil and place it in a freezer bag or airtight container. When you're ready to use them, simply thaw the desired amount at room temperature or pop them in the oven for a few minutes to get them warm and soft!

Tip 3

Use silica gel sachets

These little sachets contain tiny balls that absorb moisture, which helps prevent mould growth and keep bread soft and nice even after being stored for several weeks! Simply place one sachet in each package of pre-cut slices of bread and seal them tightly to keep them as fresh as possible.

