How to remove a stuck ring from your finger: three effective tips

Sometimes rings are of the wrong size, which can cause them to get stuck on fingers. This causes pain, swelling and other unpleasant sensations.

has prepared three tips to help remove a stuck ring from your finger. For this purpose, you will need warm water and a thread.

Tip 1

One of the best ways to loosen a tight ring is to soak your hand in warm water for 10 minutes or so until the skin around the ring softens. Be sure to use lukewarm water, not hot water, as high temperatures can cause irritation or even burns.

Tip 2

Apply a lubricant to the area around the ring, such as olive or coconut oil. This will make it easier to slip off without damaging the skin. You can also use petroleum jelly if you don't have any other options at home.

Tip 3

Use thread or rubber band. If all else fails, try wrapping a piece of string or rubber band tightly around both sides of the ring, then slowly unwinding it while pulling on the ring until it comes off easily.

