How to make your breath smell good in the morning

Many people struggle with morning breath, which can be uncomfortable and unpleasant. However, there are some practical tips that can help you freshen your breath and start the day right. UAportal has prepared a list of three effective tips to help you get good breath in the morning.

Maintain your water balance

One of the main causes of morning halitosis is dry mouth, which occurs when the body produces less saliva during sleep. This decrease in saliva allows the bacteria that cause bad breath to thrive, resulting in foul breath

Read also: Why you shouldn't stick your tongue in your teeth and how to find the right position for your tongue in your mouth.

To combat this problem, try to drink water throughout the day and especially before bed. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your mouth moisturized, which reduces bacterial growth and promotes fresh breath in the morning.

Video of the day

Another way to maintain moisture is to rinse your mouth with water in the morning. This will help remove any remaining bacteria and food particles that may have accumulated in your mouth overnight. Rinsing your mouth with water for 30 seconds to a minute will help moisturize your mouth and neutralize bad breath.

Brush and floss before going to bed

This removes food particles and bacteria that may have accumulated on your teeth and gums during the day. In this way, you reduce the amount of bacteria that multiply overnight, resulting in fresher breath in the morning.

It is also important to clean your tongue as part of your oral hygiene routine. The tongue can accumulate bacteria that contribute to bad breath. Use a tongue scraper or toothbrush to gently clean your tongue before bed to help reduce bacterial growth and improve your morning breath.

Read also: Dentists named foods that help maintain healthy teeth

Use a mouthwash

Look for a mouthwash that is specially formulated to combat bad breath and contains ingredients such as menthol or eucalyptus. These ingredients help kill bacteria and freshen your breath.

To use mouthwash effectively, rinse your mouth with a small amount of the product for 30 seconds to a minute. Swish the mouthwash around in your mouth, making sure to rinse the back of your throat so that all areas of your mouth are covered. Spit out the mouthwash and do not eat or drink anything for 30 minutes after the mouthwash has taken effect.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your physician or other healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about why you shouldn't drink coffee on an empty stomach.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!