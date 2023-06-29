Once you've found the perfect scent, you want it to stay on your skin all day long. However, it's especially unpleasant in summer when perfume evaporates faster, leaving no trace of the wonderful scent. UAportal has prepared some tips to help your perfume withstand the heat and stay with you all day.

Choose eau de parfum instead of eau de toilette

Eau de parfum with a higher concentration of essential oils usually lasts longer on the skin than eau de toilette. This way, you'll have a more long-lasting scent.

Store your perfume in a cool place

Perfume experts have an interesting recommendation for preserving the integrity of your fragrance. Avoid storing perfume bottles in direct sunlight or in places that are exposed to excessive heat. Heat can affect the composition of the perfume and reduce its longevity. It is best to store them in a cool and dry place. For example, in a drawer or closet.

Extend the life of your perfume

To extend the life of your perfume in the summer, store it in a cold place. For example, place the bottles in the refrigerator. Contrary to popular belief, the low temperature will not harm the liquid. On the contrary, it will help to preserve the fragrance longer. This is especially useful for perfumes with fresh notes of citrus, mint and bergamot.

Moisturize for longevity

To extend the life of your fragrance on your skin, use this simple life hack. Before applying your perfume, give yourself a light massage on a small area of skin with vaseline or moisturizer. The thick consistency will create a barrier that will lock the scent in, which will last longer throughout the day.

Combine with scented body lotions

To enhance the scent, use body lotions that complement your perfume. Available in gift sets or individually, lotions can be a cost-effective alternative to eau de parfum. Applying a scented body lotion after a shower will help strengthen the scent and prolong its effect.

