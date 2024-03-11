How to make bedding incredibly soft: secrets from experienced housewives

Tender and soft to the touch bedding ensures a deep and restful sleep. The more expensive the material from which it is made, the more pleasant it is to rest on.

But it should be noted that there are simple methods that make any set incredibly soft as if it were made of silk. UAportal tells about them.

The market offers a variety of expensive fabric softeners, but you can achieve a similar effect without using them.

One way is to use baking soda. Adding half a cup of this product to the washing machine before loading the laundry can make it softer and better remove dirt.

Another option is vinegar, which is also effective in laundry. It not only helps remove stains but also makes the fabric softer.

Essential oils can be used to neutralize the smell of vinegar. Choose the scent you like best.

It is important to remember that such ingredients should not be used in conjunction with bleach and stain removers.

