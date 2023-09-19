How to make beautiful makeup: life hacks that every girl should know

Every girl wants to learn how to do stunning makeup. Uaportal has shared some useful life hacks that will help simplify and improve your daily beauty routine.

Prepare your skin

Before applying makeup, it is important to properly prepare your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser to remove impurities. Then use a toner to balance your skin's pH.

The next step is to apply a day cream to moisturize the skin and create a smooth base for makeup application. Finally, use a primer to help your makeup last longer and minimize the appearance of pores.

Foundation

First, you need to choose the right shade for your skin tone. Test the foundation on your jawline to make sure it goes on evenly. Use a damp cosmetic sponge or a special brush to apply it evenly over your face.

Start in the center and blend outward to achieve a natural look. If you want better coverage, apply the foundation gradually instead of making a thick layer at once.

Concealer.

To effectively conceal skin imperfections or dark circles under the eyes, use a special color corrector that matches your skin type. Then use a small brush or finger to apply concealer to the problem areas. Blend gently with tapping movements to achieve a flawless finish. When the concealer dries, set it with translucent powder to prevent creasing and extend the longevity of your makeup.

Eyeshadow

To make your eyeshadow look vibrant and last longer, start with a primer or concealer. To apply the eyeshadow, use a fluffy brush to create a smooth shade transition.

Then, apply the desired colors to the eyelids, focusing on the outer corner of the eye for a dramatic effect. Don't forget to blend smoothly to achieve the perfect look.

Lipstick.

To make your lipstick last longer, first scrub your lips. Apply a special balm to moisturize the surface and make it smooth. Use a lip pencil that matches the shade of the lipstick. This will help prevent smudging or staining. Finally, apply the lipstick with a brush or directly from the tube.

