How to make beautiful curls without a curling iron: revealing the secrets

Want to achieve luxurious curls without a curling iron? There are a variety of effective methods and techniques that will allow you to get a stunning hairstyle without using a traditional curling iron.

Curlers

To curl your hair without a curling iron, you can use curlers. Start by lightly moistening your hair with water or a fixing lotion to help the curls hold better. Then divide your hair into small strands and wrap each strand around the curler, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots. Secure the curlers so that the hair does not slip out, as this will ensure a clearer curl shape.

Leave the curlers on for several hours or overnight to get tighter curls. When your hair is dry, carefully remove the curlers, unwinding them in the opposite direction from the way you wound them, and run your fingers through the curls to loosen them for a more natural look.

Pigtails

Another way to curl your hair without a curling iron is with braids. Divide wet hair into several small parts. Braid each part tightly, making sure there are no loose strands. Leave the braids overnight or for several hours until the hair is completely dry.

Carefully unbraid them, starting from the bottom and working your way up. Run your fingers through the curls to separate them and give your hair a softer, more voluminous look.

The bun

Another way to curl your hair without a curling iron is the sock bun. Start by cutting off the toe of a clean sock and twisting it into a donut shape. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and insert the sock into the donut shape, pushing it all the way to the ends.

Start twisting your hair around the sock, tucking the ends inward. When the sock is completely wrapped, secure the bun with bobby pins. Leave the sock bun overnight or for a few hours. When you dissolve it, you will have beautiful curls.

Headband

You can achieve natural curls without a curling iron with a headband. Start with slightly damp hair and put an elastic fabric headband over your head. Take a small part of your hair and wrap it around the headband, tucking the ends inward.

Continue wrapping the hair strands around the headband until all the hair is securely wrapped. Leave on overnight or for a few hours until your hair is completely dry. Gently detangle your hair from the headband to get soft and bouncy curls.

