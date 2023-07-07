How to level the floor at home on your own: effective tips from the masters

Are you tired of walking on uneven floors that seem to slope the wrong way? Are you frustrated when furniture wobbles or doors won't close because of uneven floors? If so, you're not alone.

Many homeowners and professionals face the problem of uneven floors. UAportal has prepared a practical guide that will help you level the floor in your living or working space.

Assess the floor

The first step in levelling the floor is to assess the extent of the problem. Walk around the room and note any noticeable slopes or dips. Use a long alcohol or laser level to get accurate measurements. Mark high and low spots on the floor to identify areas that need attention.

Video of the day

Read also: What can be used to clean the floor and what products are better not to use: tips for housewives

If the bumps are minor, you may be able to fix them with simple solutions such as adding pads or using a self-leveling compound. However, if the floor has significant problems, you may need to take more extensive measures, such as structural repairs or professional help.

Remove the existing floor covering

Before starting the levelling process, the existing floor covering must be removed. This step is necessary to provide a solid and level base for the levelling materials.

Depending on the type of floor covering, you may need tools such as tongs, floor scrapers or adhesive removers. Take your time and work carefully to avoid damaging the subfloor.

Level the subfloor

After removing the existing floor covering, you can focus on levelling the subfloor. If you are dealing with small unevenness, you can use washers to level the low areas. Place the washers strategically under the subfloor until it is level.

For more extensive levelling of the floor, you can use self-leveling compound. This versatile material is easy to work with and can produce excellent results. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to mix the compound properly and apply it evenly to the subfloor. Use a spatula or scraper to spread the composition and smooth it out.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash the floor with old clothes

Check stability and adjust

After applying the levelling materials, allow them to cure and harden according to the manufacturer's recommendations. When the floor is dry, check its stability by walking on it and noticing any remaining unevenness. If you notice any areas that need to be corrected, repeat the levelling process in those areas.

Laying the new floor covering

Once you've achieved a level surface, it's time to lay your new flooring. Whether you choose parquet, laminate, carpet or tile, be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper installation. Make sure to support the floor during installation to ensure an even and long-lasting result.

Earlier, we wrote about how to clean the floor to make it shine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!