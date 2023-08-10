How to repair your smartphone screen after scratches: effective life hacks

UAportal has prepared life hacks using household items that will help you get rid of annoying scratches and keep your smartphone as good as new.

Toothpaste

Start by applying a small amount of toothpaste to a soft, lint-free cloth. Gently rub the toothpaste into the scratched area in a circular motion for a minute. Then wipe off any excess toothpaste with a clean cloth. The mild abrasive properties of the toothpaste will help polish away small scratches, making your screen look much better.

Baking soda and water

Make a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water. Apply the paste to the scratched area with a soft cloth. Gently rub the paste into the screen in a circular motion for several minutes.

Then wipe off the paste with a clean cloth. The mild abrasive effect of baking soda will help reduce the appearance of scratches and restore the smoothness of the screen.

Petroleum jelly

Vaseline can also be used to remove scratches from smartphone screens. Apply a small amount of petroleum jelly to the scratched area and rub it gently with a soft cloth.

Continue rubbing for several minutes, focusing on the scratched area. When you are finished, wipe off the excess petroleum jelly with a clean cloth. Vaseline will fill in the scratches, make them less visible, and give your screen a smoother appearance.

Screen protector

Prevention is always better than cure. To avoid scratches on your smartphone screen, consider using a screen protector. A screen protector acts as a barrier between the screen and potential scratches, protecting your device.

It's easy to use and fits a variety of smartphone models. By purchasing a screen protector, you can keep your screen free from scratches and keep it in top condition.

Professional repair

If the scratches on your smartphone screen are severe or none of the methods you've tried on your own have worked, it may be time to seek professional help. Many electronics repair shops offer smartphone screen repair services.

They have the experience and tools to fix deep scratches and restore the screen to its original state. While this option may not be cheap, it guarantees a professional and long-lasting solution.

