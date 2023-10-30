How sugar affects the body: whether it is worth giving it up

Potential benefits of improved weight control, blood sugar regulation, increased energy and improved oral health. UAportal has prepared materials to understand the pros and cons of sugar consumption.

Benefits of giving up sugar:

Improved weight control

Giving up sugar helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents insulin spikes, which helps control weight.

Increased energy levels

Limiting sugar intake increases energy levels and improves concentration throughout the day.

Better dental health

Reducing sugar intake improves oral hygiene and reduces the risk of tooth decay and flux.

Disadvantages of giving up sugar:

Initial withdrawal symptoms

Some people may experience temporary "withdrawal" symptoms such as headaches, mood swings and cravings for sweets when they give up sugar.

Social problems

Giving up sugar can be challenging in a social setting, requiring careful meal planning and communication.

Nutritional imbalances

Giving up sugar requires careful planning to prevent nutrient deficiencies and restrictive diets.

As a reminder, sugar consumption can be seriously addictive because it activates areas of the brain responsible for pleasurable sensations.

