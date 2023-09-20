How to recognize a toxic person: three main signs

Toxic people can negatively affect your well-being, so it is important to recognize them and keep a distance. UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to recognize such people and understand their behavior.

Pay attention to their behavior and actions

Toxic people often demonstrate manipulative, controlling and aggressive behavior. They may try to undermine your self-esteem, isolate you from friends and family or constantly criticize and belittle you. Pay attention to the signs of gaslighting. Trust your instincts. If something seems wrong, it is so.

Notice how they make you feel

Toxic people can drain your energy and make you feel emotionally drained. They can constantly bring negativity into your life, create dramatic situations or make you feel guilty for setting boundaries. Pay attention to your emotions when you are around them. If you feel anxious, stressed or unhappy all the time, it could be a sign that this person is toxic.

Observe their relationships with others

These people often have unhealthy relationships with others. They may have a history of broken friendships, strained family relationships or a history of failed romantic relationships. Pay attention to how they treat others and whether they have a tendency to manipulate or exploit those around them.

