How to extend the life of freshly cut flowers: three life hacks

UAportal has prepared tips that will help make your flower arrangements last longer. Whether you just love flowers or want to extend the life of a special bouquet, these tips will help keep flowers bright and fresh.

Prepare the flowers properly

To extend their life, it is important to properly prepare them before placing them in a vase. Start by cutting the stems at a 45-degree angle to create more surface area to absorb water.

Remove any leaves that will be submerged in water to prevent bacterial growth. Fill a clean vase with warm water and add flower food, which can be purchased from a florist or made at home. Place the flowers in the vase immediately after cutting to minimize air entry.

Change the water regularly

In order for the flowers to stay fresh longer, it is important to regularly change the water in the vase. Clean the vase every two or three days, wash it thoroughly and fill it with fresh water. This will help prevent the growth of bacteria and keep the water clean and clear. Also, trim the stems again during water changes so they continue to absorb water efficiently.

Place the flowers in the appropriate place

The place where freshly cut flowers are placed can significantly affect their lifespan. Keep them away from direct sunlight. Also, do not place them near ripening fruits or vegetables, as they release ethylene gas, which speeds up the withering process of the flowers. Instead, choose a cool place away from drafts and sudden temperature changes.

