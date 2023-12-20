How to cook juicy and flavorful meat: Tips

UAportal has prepared a comprehensive article on how to cook juicy meat. Get ready to impress your friends and family with these proven methods.

Tenderness with marinades

Marinating meat is an effective way to make it more tender. The tough fibers of the meat are broken down by the acids present in the marinades, resulting in more tender and juicy meat.

Various ingredients can be mixed for marinating meat, such as vinegar, citrus juice, pineapple juice, yogurt, soy sauce. If you leave the meat in the marinade for at least 30 minutes, or overnight in the refrigerator, it will absorb flavors and softeners, improving its taste and tenderness.

Using a meat tenderizer

Another way to soften meat is to use a meat tenderizer. The textured surface of the hammer helps break down tough fibers, resulting in a more tender texture.

To pound meat, it is recommended to place it between layers of plastic wrap or wax paper. Carefully pound the meat with the flat side of the hammer. Be careful not to use excessive force, which could tear the meat.

Slow cooking

Slow cooking is a fantastic method of producing tender and juicy meat. The method involves cooking meat at a low temperature for a long period of time, which allows it to break down and become tender.

