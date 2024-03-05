How to make a sweet dessert without eggs and dough: a simple recipe for a pie with semolina and seasonal fruits

The pie can be made with either berry or fruit filling and does not require kneading the dough, so this recipe is very time-saving. It also doesn't contain eggs, which are often missing from the fridge at the exact moment you want to bake something. The taste of the pie is similar to shortcrust pastry and goes very well with tea or coffee.

How to make a semolina pie without kneading the dough

Ingredients

Apples (any other filling to taste) – 2 pcs.

Flour – 1 cup

Semolina – ½ cup

Sugar – ½-1 cup

Butter – 100 g

Baking powder – ½ tsp.

Salt – a pinch

The process of preparation

In a large bowl, mix the flour, semolina, sugar, salt, and baking powder.

Peel the apples and grate them on a coarse grater. Drizzle them with a little lemon juice and add a little cinnamon, if desired.

There is no need to juice the apples for this recipe.

Put the parchment on the bottom of the baking dish and grease the sides with oil.

Divide the prepared dry mixture into three parts and pour one of them into the prepared baking dish.

The layer of the mixture should be thin.

Put a layer of grated apples on top.

Then repeat the sequence: mixture, apples, mixture.

Cut the butter into thin slices and spread them over the top layer of the mixture to cover everything.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and bake the cake for 35-40 minutes.

Sprinkle the finished cake with powdered sugar if desired.

Bon appetit!

