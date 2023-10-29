How to prevent glasses fogging: useful care tips

Learn about effective ways to prevent glasses fogging and ensure clear vision in various situations. UAportal has prepared tips on how to care for them.

Daily video

Anti-fogging spray

Spray creates a barrier that prevents moisture from penetrating, keeping the lenses clear. You can also wipe the lenses with a small amount of shaving cream, which also creates a thin layer that prevents fogging. It is important that the glasses are secured in place with straps or fit tightly around the face, as this reduces the escape of warm air.

Scotch tape or duct tape

To optimize airflow and minimize fogging, you can apply duct tape or adhesive tape to the top edge of your glasses, pressing them tightly against your nose. This effectively directs breath downward and prevents warm air from escaping. Goggles with metal clips are also useful to provide a seal and prevent fogging at the top of the goggles.

Anti-fogging cloth

An anti-fogging cloth can be used. It is treated with an anti-fogging agent that prevents fogging when you wipe the goggles. Also, letting your glasses adjust to the environment before wearing them will help minimize fogging caused by sudden changes in temperature.

Preventive measures

These involve washing your glasses with a soapy solution, choosing anti-fogging coatings or sprays, ensuring that your glasses fit securely to your face, using anti-fogging wipes, and allowing your glasses to adapt to temperature changes.

Recall that one of the main advantages of eyeglasses is their ease of use.

Recall that almost all people who wear glasses face the problem of lens fogging every winter. How to avoid condensation on the glass to always stay "with vision", read in our material.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !