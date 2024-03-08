How to prevent your new jeans from wearing out quickly: three effective tips

Jeans are casual pants that can be part of both informal and formal outfits. Their ability to adapt to different situations makes them indispensable: you can go to a morning meeting, have lunch at a picnic, and then attend an evening event without changing your look. This versatility has earned jeans love and popularity among a wide range of consumers.

Daily video

In order for your jeans to serve you faithfully for as long as possible, the key is to take proper care of them. Fortunately, this process is quite simple and does not require much effort. UAportal tells you how to properly care for your jeans so that they serve you as long as possible.

How to care for your jeans to prevent them from wiping quickly

How to wear

It is recommended to wear a belt with your jeans to help avoid unwanted friction and to maintain the shape of the fabric in the upper part of the pants and in the hip area.

How to wash

Jeans should be washed in cold water, using a delicate washing cycle and liquid detergent. To maintain the quality of your jeans, avoid frequent washing.

How to dry

Fresh air is ideal for drying jeans after washing, but avoid exposure to sunlight to prevent rapid wear of the material.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!