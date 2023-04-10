How different countries of the world celebrate Easter 2023: interesting traditions

Easter is celebrated in many countries of the world, but each has its own traditions for celebrating this holiday. UaPortal has collected information about the Easter customs of different countries.

Greece

In Greece, Easter 2023 will be celebrated on April 16, because this country lives according to the Julian calendar. At Easter, the Greeks bake Easter bread decorated with symbols of the resurrection, such as a cross or a dove. On Easter night, residents of the country sing Easter hymns, and church bells ring. Usually, on this day, Greeks prepare special festive dishes, including lamb.

Great Britain

This year Great Britain celebrates Easter on April 9. Traditionally, children collect eggs from the Easter Bunny. Costume parades and egg races are held on this day.

France

France also celebrates Easter on April 9. On this day, the whole family and closest friends gather around a rich festive table. The French traditionally prepare foie gras and patties. Children collect eggs from "Pâques" (French - Easter). Also, Easter fairs and festivals are held in the cities.

USA

The USA celebrates Easter in 2023 on April 9. Passover is an important holiday for Americans. On the eve of Easter, store shelves are filled with chocolate bunnies and marshmallows in the shape of chickens. In many cities, a festive program is planned: parades and festivals. Of course, in America, one cannot do without a lavishly laid holiday table.

Germany

In Germany, Easter 2023 falls on April 9. An interesting tradition among Germans is decorating the "Osterbaum" - an Easter tree on which colorful eggs and other Easter decorations are hung.

Poland

For Poles, Easter is a very important church holiday. Easter in Poland falls on April 9. Poles decorate houses and churches with Easter eggs, and the Easter Bunny comes to children with gifts.

Each country celebrates Easter in its own way, but one thing unites them: the joy of the resurrection of the Cross. This holiday is an occasion to gather with the whole family and enjoy traditional dishes in the circle of relatives and friends.

