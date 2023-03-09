How to sew a round hole in clothes correctly

UAportal has prepared three tips on how to correctly and accurately sew a round hole in clothes. The main thing is to pay attention to the sewing technique.

The first tip

Make a small stitch around the circumference of the hole before attempting to sew it up. This will provide additional strength when pulling the edges together while sewing.

Read also: How to easily thread a needle

The second tip

Use two pieces of string in parallel, each attached to opposite sides of the hole. This ensures that they form an even line when pulled together, with the tension on both sides of the fabric evenly distributed so that it is not pulled too tight or loose in any area.

Video of the day

The third tip

Make the stitches short but close to each other so that there are no gaps between them when the fabric is finished.

If extra reinforcement is needed for delicate fabrics such as silk or chiffon, using an interfacing fabric will also help ensure that the stitched area remains secure for a long time.

Earlier, we wrote about one unexpected and effective life hack that will help unclog the sewer using a bicycle pump.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!