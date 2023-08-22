How to choose the right quality wine: useful tips for those who are not experts in alcohol

You can see a lot of different wines on the shelves of any store. The variety of brands and product characteristics can be overwhelming, making it very difficult to choose. UAportal has prepared tips to help you buy the perfect bottle of alcohol.

Understand your preferences

First, you should get to know the different types of wine and identify the flavours, aromas and characteristics that you like best. Do you prefer red, white or rosé wine? Would you rather have a dry or sweet wine? If you understand your taste preferences, you can narrow down your options and make a more targeted choice.

Learn about wine regions

Get to know the major wine regions of the world and the types of drinks they produce. For example, Bordeaux in France is famous for its red wines and Napa Valley in California is famous for its Cabernet Sauvignon. Knowing these regional specifics will give you an idea of the flavours and qualities of the drinks, which will help you make a more informed decision.

Pair your drink with food

Pairing the right drink with food can enhance the dining experience. Take into account the type of cuisine you will be trying. Light varieties such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Noir go well with seafood and delicate dishes. Fuller-bodied wines, such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah, can be enjoyed with hearty and nutritious food.

Ask for recommendations

If you're not sure which wine to choose, don't hesitate to ask for recommendations. Experts, sommeliers and knowledgeable staff at branded stores or restaurants will be able to provide important tips and tricks based on your preferences. They can point out certain nuances or introduce you to interesting new types of wine.

Experiment and explore

Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new varieties. Attend wine tastings or organise wine nights with friends to get to know different styles and varieties. The more you explore, the more confident you will be in choosing drinks that match your preferences and desires.

