Cooking rice so that it does not stick together can be a difficult task. UAportal has prepared specific tips on the intricacies of cooking this product.

Use the right proportions

The general rule is to use a ratio of 1:2, i.e. one cup of rice to two cups of water. This ratio ensures that the rice is neither too dry nor too wet. However, certain types of rice, such as sticky rice, may require a different ratio of water to rice, such as 1:1.5.

Prepare the rice

Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes before cooking. This will allow the grains to absorb moisture and will help it to be cooked evenly. Once the rice is cooked, let it rest under the lid for 10 minutes.

It will allow the steam to distribute and help the grains to fully set, resulting in a crumbly rice. Also, instead of stirring the rice, use a fork to gently turn the grains, avoiding sticking together.

Cook rice properly

To boil rice without sticking, you can start start with bringing the water to boiling before adding the rice. Once the rice is added, immediately reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Leave the rice to cook on low heat for the recommended time which is listed on the package.

Do not lift the lid during this time to maintain an even temperature and prevent steam from escaping. Once the cooking time has elapsed, turn off the heat and allow the rice to infuse under the lid for another 10 minutes before opening and serving.

