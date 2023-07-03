How to write a CV to get hired: 3 simple steps

A CV is a personal marketing tool that presents your qualifications, experience and skills to potential employers. UAportal has prepared practical tips on how to create this document to help you find your dream job.

Create a CV according to the job you are applying for

Read the job description carefully and make sure that your CV highlights the skills and experience that are most relevant to the position. For example, if the employer has emphasised strong communication skills, be sure to include any public speaking or customer service experience. If the requirements for a particular position mention specific technical skills, talk about your professional certifications or training.

Add keywords from the job description. Many companies use applicant tracking systems to scan CVs for certain phrases. Therefore, if you use them, you increase the chances of being noticed by a recruiter.

Use a clear, easy-to-read format

A well-designed CV can make a great first impression on potential employers. Make sure your text is easy to read and has a clear structure. Use headings and subheadings to organise information and make sure the font size is large enough to be read.

It is also important to use a professional font, such as Times New Roman, Arial or Calibri. Avoid using decorative fonts, which can make your CV look unprofessional. Check your document for grammatical errors. Ask a friend or colleague to review your CV before sending it.

Highlight your achievements, not just your responsibilities

Avoid simply listing your job responsibilities, as it is important to highlight your achievements and successes. We're talking about awards, promotions, and successful projects you've completed. It is better to quantify your achievements by using numbers or percentages to show the results of your work in previous positions.

Another way to highlight your accomplishments is to use action verbs to help you better demonstrate your skills and experience. For example, "developed", "managed", "implemented", "achieved", etc.

