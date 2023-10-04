How to wash your hair properly: useful tips

Proper hair washing is essential for maintaining hair health and appearance. In this article, UAportal has prepared some useful tips for you to know how to take care of them properly. By following these tips, you can achieve clean, shiny, and manageable hair.

Choose the right shampoo

When it comes to washing your hair, it's important to choose the right shampoo for your hair type. Whether you have oily, dry, or normal hair, there are shampoos specifically designed to meet your specific needs. Look for shampoos that are free of harsh chemicals and sulfates, as these can strip your hair of its natural oils. Use a cleansing shampoo once a month to remove any remaining dirt.

Moisten your hair properly

It is very important to thoroughly wet your hair before applying shampoo. Use warm water to wet your hair from root to tip. This will help open the hair cuticles and allow the shampoo to penetrate effectively. Avoid using hot water as it can strip the hair of its natural oils and make it dry and brittle.

Apply shampoo by massaging the scalp

When applying shampoo, start by pouring a small amount of the product into the palm of your hand. Gently massage the shampoo into your scalp with your fingertips, focusing on the roots of your hair. This will help remove dirt, grease and residual cosmetics. Avoid using your fingernails as this may irritate the scalp. After a thorough scalp massage, apply shampoo along the entire length with light squeezing movements.

