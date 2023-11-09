How to store food and kitchen utensils properly

Proper storage of food and kitchen utensils is essential to preserve freshness, minimize waste, and create an organized kitchen space. UAportal has collected some valuable tips and strategies to help keep food fresh and kitchen utensils easily accessible.

Daily video

Keep food fresh

Store perishable foods such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products in the refrigerator to maintain freshness. Be sure to wrap them in plastic bags or airtight containers to protect them from moisture and absorb odors. Label containers to easily identify contents and expiration dates. Do not overcrowd the refrigerator, as proper air exchange is essential to keep food fresh longer.

Read also: The network showed a way to conveniently store spices in the kitchen: a useful video life hack

Arrange the food properly

Organize your kitchen cabinets by placing older foods in the front and newer ones in the back. This will help you use older foods first and minimize food waste. Store dry foods such as flour, rice, and cereals in airtight containers to protect them from moisture and pests. Group similar foods together, such as spices and baking ingredients, so you can easily find them when cooking. Clean and declutter shelves regularly to keep your kitchen space clean and organized.

Protect your tools

To store your kitchen tools properly, keep sharp knives in protective sheaths to prevent injury and keep them sharp. Store spatulas and ladles in drawers or utensil racks so they are easily accessible. Do not store kitchen utensils in a humid environment to prevent rusting. Clean and dry the tools before putting them in the drawer to maintain quality and extend their service life.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about various natural methods that allow you to flavor your kitchen quickly, efficiently and with a minimum of products after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!