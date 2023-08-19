How to store food properly: four basic rules for housewives

UAportal has prepared practical tips to ensure the safety and quality of food products consumed by women. Housewives should take note of four simple rules.

Check expiry dates

This ensures that people do not eat expired or spoiled food. It is also important to store different types of food separately to prevent cross-contamination.

For example, raw meat should be stored separately from fruit and vegetables to avoid the risk of bacterial contamination. It is also recommended to properly close and label all food containers to avoid confusion.

Proper refrigeration

The temperature of the refrigerator should be no higher than 4°C to slow down the development of bacteria. This applies to foods such as dairy products, meat and leftovers.

It is also important to clean and organise your fridge regularly to prevent the build-up of mould, bacteria and unpleasant odours. In addition, you should keep in mind the shelf life of different types of food. For example, leftovers should be consumed within 3-4 days to ensure freshness and minimise the risk of foodborne illness.

Storage of dry foods

To prevent pests, we recommend storing products such as flour, rice and cereals in airtight containers. This will help to maintain their quality and prevent moisture absorption. It's also best to store these foods in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Fruits and vegetables

Bananas and apples can be kept at room temperature, while berries and herbs should be refrigerated to prolong their freshness. In addition, it is advisable to store fruits and vegetables separately to prevent the release of ethylene gas, which can cause premature ripening.

