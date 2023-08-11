How to increase the level of humidity in the apartment: effective tips

It is dry in summer due to the operation of heating systems and air conditioners. It can cause many health problems, including dry skin, respiratory diseases, drying of mucous membranes, insomnia, etc. UAportal has prepared three tips that will help maintain the optimal level of humidity in the apartment.

Ventilate more

If you open windows and use exhaust fans in areas prone to humidity, such as bathrooms and kitchens, this will increase the humidity level and provide fresh air circulation. In addition, it will prevent the formation of fungus, which thrives in a moist environment.

Buy indoor plants

Plants release moisture through transpiration. Decorate your home with plants. You can choose peace lilies, Boston ferns or spider plants.

Distribute water throughout the living space

Place bowls of water near heat sources, particularly near radiators or vents. This will help humidify the air as the water will evaporate. If you have the opportunity, buy a humidifier to control and maintain the desired level of humidity in the apartment.

