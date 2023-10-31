How to increase your success in a job interview: three lifehacks

UAportal will tell you how to increase your chances of success at a job interview. Read the article and learn more about the tips that will help you achieve the desired result.

Develop communication skills

It is important to maintain eye contact and demonstrate confidence through body language. Active listening and thoughtful responses show attentiveness to the interviewer.

Exercise these skills to make a positive impression and demonstrate your abilities effectively.

Thoroughly research the company

Familiarize yourself with the company's mission, values and recent projects. Analyze the specific position you are interviewing for, understand the key skills and qualifications.

Prepare specific examples from your past experiences that meet the company's goals. Thorough preparation demonstrates genuine interest and promotes meaningful conversation during the interview.

Conducting a mock interview

Conducting mock job interviews is a practical flyhack to improve your skills for getting through the real ones. Practice with a friend or mentor by simulating real job interview scenarios.

Pay attention to your answers, body language, and presentation. Ask for feedback to understand how you look from the outside and draw conclusions.

