How to wash a down jacket at home: simple life hacks

Learn how to properly wash, dry and store a down jacket at home with the help of life hacks. UAportal will tell you about the main stages of washing and caring for a winter down jacket.

Daily video

Proper washing

To wash a winter down jacket at home, first of all, you need to fasten all the pockets and the zipper. Then put the down jacket in a washing machine or bathtub filled with warm water. Add a mild detergent specially formulated for down products and leave for 10-15 minutes. After the soaking time is over, set the washing machine to the delicate cycle.

Read also: How to remove grease stains from a down jacket without washing: a simple life hack

Spin cycle

Excess water after washing should be gently squeezed out without twisting or twisting the fabric. Place the jacket in a large towel and press it down to absorb more moisture. Place the jacket on a clothes hanger or lay it out on a clean surface, spreading it out evenly. During drying, fluff the jacket from time to time to redistribute the down feathers.

Proper storage

To keep your down jacket in good condition, it is important to store it properly. Make sure that the jacket is completely dry, as any moisture can lead to mold or mildew.Fold the down jacket and place it in a breathable bag or pillowcase to protect it from dust and pests. Do not use plastic bags as they can trap moisture.

As a reminder, we have already written how to wash different types of fabrics.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!